Kim Jong-un greets South Koreans in Pyongyang
North Korea's Kim Jong-un greets South Koreans in Pyongyang

North Korean state television has released a video of its leader, Kim Jong Un, welcoming a South Korean delegation on Monday.

The South's officials made a rare trip to Pyongyang for the meeting.

  • 06 Mar 2018
