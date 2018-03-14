The dark side of South Korea's gaming culture

Media player
South Korea gaming: Death by overwork sparks calls for change
The recent death of an employee at a South Korean video game developer has sparked calls to change "crunch time", a period of high intensity work just before a game is released.
14 Mar 2018
