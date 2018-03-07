Zoo orangutan smokes a thrown cigarette

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesian orangutan smokes a cigarette thrown by zoo visitor
Activists are criticising a zoo in Indonesia after a video emerged of a zoo animal smoking a cigarette thrown by a visitor.
Badung zoo has made headlines for several years over allegations of mistreatment of animals.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43321956/indonesian-orangutan-smokes-a-cigarette-thrown-by-zoo-visitorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window