Buddhist rioters dispersed in Sri Lanka
Police in Sri Lanka have used tear gas to disperse Buddhist rioters in the city of Kandy, who have been attacking mosques and Muslim-owned businesses.
They are defying a curfew imposed after a Buddhist youth died during an altercation with a group of Muslims.
07 Mar 2018
