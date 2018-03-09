Trump and Kim: Enemies to frenemies?
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un: From enemies to frenemies?

From "rocket man" to "dotard", the US President and North Korean leader haven't had kind words for each other. But their turbulent relationship has taken an unexpected turn with both of them agreeing to meet.

