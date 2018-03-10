Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Transgender beauty queen's plea for equality after pageant
Thailand's transgender beauty pageant has been won by Nguyen Huong Giang from Vietnam, who appealed for transgender people to be given "a chance".
-
10 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43356981/transgender-beauty-queen-s-plea-for-equality-after-pageantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window