'We know the Russians are involved'
The head of US forces in Afghanistan tells the BBC that there is evidence Russia is supporting the Taliban.

"We've had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders and said, this was given by the Russians to the Taliban," Gen John Nicholson said.

  • 23 Mar 2018