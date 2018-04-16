Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Singapore photographer: 'I've lost the city I used to shoot'
Lui Hock Seng, an 81-year-old photographer, is nostalgic for the long-vanished Singapore he used to capture.
Video by Tessa Wong.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43565395/singapore-photographer-i-ve-lost-the-city-i-used-to-shootRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window