The rock band that moved North Koreans

Video
The South Korean rock band returning to perform in Pyongyang
South Korea is sending dozens of performers to the North for a major concert. Among them will be rock band YB, which last performed in Pyongyang in 2002, moving some in the audience to tears with a rendition of Arirang, a folk song that North and South Koreans know and love. This is their story.
30 Mar 2018
