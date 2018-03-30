The rock band that moved North Koreans
The South Korean rock band returning to perform in Pyongyang

South Korea is sending dozens of performers to the North for a major concert. Among them will be rock band YB, which last performed in Pyongyang in 2002, moving some in the audience to tears with a rendition of Arirang, a folk song that North and South Koreans know and love. This is their story.

