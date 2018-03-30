Malala: 'I'm so happy to be home'
Malala Yousafzai: 'My focus is only working for the good'

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is back in Pakistan for the first time since being shot by Taliban militants.

She's talked to the BBC's Secunder Kermani about how it feels to be home, abuse on social media and her future plans.

