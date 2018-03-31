Inside Kim Jong-un's green train

Media player
Inside train used by Kim Jong-un to travel to China
On his first known foreign trip, newly released footage shows Kim meeting with Xi Jinping on his armoured train.
The meeting marks a warming of relations between Pyongyang and its sole economic supporter, and paves the way to proposed summits with South Korea and the United States.
31 Mar 2018
