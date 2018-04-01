S Korean taekwondo team perform in North

Media player
South Korean taekwondo team give Pyongyang performance
South Korean taekwondo athletes were the first to show their high-flying skills to a hundreds-strong North Korean audience in Pyongyang on Sunday.
They performed ahead of a much-anticipated evening show which included several celebrated South Korean K-pop groups.
