K-pop stars entertain Kim Jong-un in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife have watched South Korean K-pop stars perform in Pyongyang, South Korea's culture ministry says.
It is the first musical delegation to visit in more than a decade as the two countries on the divided peninsula prepare for a rare summit.
01 Apr 2018
