Sea ablaze off Borneo coast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia oil spill causes massive fire in sea off Borneo

At least four fishermen were killed when a large oil slick caught fire off the coast of the island of Borneo on Saturday.

Hundreds of people have reported health issues including breathing difficulty, nausea and vomiting.

Indonesia has declared a state of emergency to help contain and clean up the spill.

  • 03 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Oil tanker still on fire off China coast