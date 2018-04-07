Video

Millions of people tune in to watch Korean social media star Banzz eat huge amounts of food.

He's one of the biggest names in 'mukbang' a craze which involves eating large amounts of food in front of the camera.

Banzz eats so much he exercises up to 12 hours a day to burn off all of the calories. It's thought many young Koreans watch him while eating so they don't have to dine alone.

Critics of mukbang say it can encourage and normalise eating disorders like bulimia.