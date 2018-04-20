Media player
K-foreign: The hidden Westerners in Korean drama
Highly addictive and riddled with scripted clichés, South Korean TV soap operas have taken the world by storm. But how easy is it for foreign actors to make it big in the K-drama industry?
Video by Heather Chen, Zoe Chan and Joshua Lim.
20 Apr 2018
