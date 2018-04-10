Meet the world's oldest man at 112

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan's Masazo Nonaka is the world's oldest man
There's a new world's oldest man, aged 112. Masazo Nonaka from Ashoro in Japan was born in 1905.
He still enjoys going to the spa and tucking into a strawberry sponge cake.
There are some 68,000 people who are 100 or older in Japan.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window