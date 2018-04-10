Meet the world's oldest man at 112
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan's Masazo Nonaka is the world's oldest man

There's a new world's oldest man, aged 112. Masazo Nonaka from Ashoro in Japan was born in 1905.

He still enjoys going to the spa and tucking into a strawberry sponge cake.

There are some 68,000 people who are 100 or older in Japan.

  • 10 Apr 2018