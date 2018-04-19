Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boracay: Paradise islanders fear tourist shutdown
The Philippine island of Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months following concerns over the environmental health of the island.
President Rodrigo Duterte said Boracay was turning into a "cesspool", but the interruption is a huge worry for the people who earn their money from visiting tourists.
The BBC's Jonathan Head reports.
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window