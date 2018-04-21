Media player
The plastic choking Indonesian rivers
A crisis of plastic waste in Bandung, Indonesia's third largest city, has become so acute that the army has been called in to help.
Local authorities are trying to provide rubbish collections, but the scale of the problem remains immense.
