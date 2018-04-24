'We're too busy for reunification'
South Korean youths: 'We're too busy for reunification'

Young South Koreans are beginning to have warmer feelings about the North, but they're not so sure the two countries can become one again someday.

Video by Tessa Wong and Jungmin Choi.

