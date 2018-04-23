Media player
Is Bollywood ready for #MeToo?
Actresses open up about sexual harassment in Bollywood and why more women haven't spoken out.
Produced by Pratiksha Ghildial, filmed and edited by Varun Nayar.
23 Apr 2018
