'Why I performed magic in North Korea'
Singaporean magician Wee Kien Meng, aka Mr Bottle, was more than happy to perform at a recent North Korean arts festival. But with Pyongyang's dismal human rights record, was he aiding state propaganda by going there?
Video by Tessa Wong.
26 Apr 2018
