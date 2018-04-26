Floating secret aid into North Korea

South Koreans send aid to the North in floating plastic bottles
Activists in South Korea say they are providing "a lifeline" to their neighbours in the North in the form of plastic bottles filled with food, medicine and USB sticks carrying entertainment.
They gather fortnightly on Ganghwa island near the border to throw the bottles containing aid into the sea, which are then carried across to the North by the tide.
It is not clear how many of the bottles reach their intended recipients.
-
26 Apr 2018