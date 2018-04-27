'It's like being in a prison without bars'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Korea fishermen sail near the North and dream of unification
South Korean fishermen living in Baengnyeongdo, an island near the border with North Korea, constantly feel caught up in tensions between the two Koreas.
Now, the talks between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in give them more "breathing room" - and the hope that they can visit the North again one day.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43907257/south-korea-fishermen-sail-near-the-north-and-dream-of-unificationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window