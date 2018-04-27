'It's like being in a prison without bars'
South Korea fishermen sail near the North and dream of unification

South Korean fishermen living in Baengnyeongdo, an island near the border with North Korea, constantly feel caught up in tensions between the two Koreas.

Now, the talks between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in give them more "breathing room" - and the hope that they can visit the North again one day.

  • 27 Apr 2018
