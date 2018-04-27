Moment Kim Jong-un crossed Korean border
Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to cross the military line that divides the Koreas, since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

He shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, ahead of their historic summit in the demilitarised zone (DMZ).

