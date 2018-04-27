Welcoming Kim Jong-un with pomp and ritual

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Korean summit: Welcoming Kim Jong-un with pomp and peace rituals
How do you welcome a North Korean leader who just months ago was threatening your country? With lots of elaborate pomp and a series of symbolic rituals.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43917141/korean-summit-welcoming-kim-jong-un-with-pomp-and-peace-ritualsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window