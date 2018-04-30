Deadly double Kabul bombing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kabul double bombing kills many, including journalists
AFP chief photographer, Shah Marai, is among more than 20 people killed in two bombings in the Afghan capital Kabul.
The Islamic State group (IS) said it carried out the attack.
-
30 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43948385/kabul-double-bombing-kills-many-including-journalistsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window