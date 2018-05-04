Why are elephants killing Rohingya?
Why are elephants smashing the Rohingya refugee camp?

Twelve Rohingya people in the refugee camp in Bangladesh have been killed by wild elephants in recent months.

The camp has swollen in size since 700,000 members of the Muslim community fled religious persecution in their homeland of Myanmar in August last year.

