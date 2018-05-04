Media player
Why are elephants smashing the Rohingya refugee camp?
Twelve Rohingya people in the refugee camp in Bangladesh have been killed by wild elephants in recent months.
The camp has swollen in size since 700,000 members of the Muslim community fled religious persecution in their homeland of Myanmar in August last year.
Video produced by Justin Rowlatt and Sanjay Ganguly.
04 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window