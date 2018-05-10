Pompeo: As seen on North Korean TV
North Korea: How state TV showed Mike Pompeo visit

New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just returned home after a key diplomatic trip to North Korea, meeting its leader and arranging face-to-face talks with President Donald Trump.

North Koreans heard all about it, too, with state-run TV telling the story in their own distinctive way.

