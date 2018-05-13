Surabaya in shock at church bombings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia's Surabaya in shock at deadly church bombings
Suicide bombers attacked three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya, killing at least 11 people and wounding 40 others.
Suspicion has fallen on an Islamic State-inspired group.
Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months.
-
13 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44099773/indonesia-s-surabaya-in-shock-at-deadly-church-bombingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window