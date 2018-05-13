Surabaya in shock at church bombings
Video

Indonesia's Surabaya in shock at deadly church bombings

Suicide bombers attacked three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya, killing at least 11 people and wounding 40 others.

Suspicion has fallen on an Islamic State-inspired group.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months.

