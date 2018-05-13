Students killed as Pakistan bridge collapses
At least five students have been killed and several others were reported missing after a bridge collapsed at a tourist site in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, officials say.

The structure, in mountainous Neelum district, reportedly gave way as dozens of university students crossed it to view a waterfall.

