Students killed as Pakistan bridge collapses

Pakistan bridge collapse 'kills at least five students'
At least five students have been killed and several others were reported missing after a bridge collapsed at a tourist site in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, officials say.
The structure, in mountainous Neelum district, reportedly gave way as dozens of university students crossed it to view a waterfall.
13 May 2018
