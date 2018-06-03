Media player
How I found my biological mother
40-year-old Andre Kuik was born in Indonesia, but was adopted into a Dutch family as a baby.
After a hard search he finally found his biological mother, and went to meet her.
Andre Kuik was four months old when he was adopted by a Dutch family, 40 years later he is flying back to Indonesia to meet his birth mother.
03 Jun 2018
