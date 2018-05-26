Koreas summit: The Movie

Media player
Koreas summit: Seoul releases 'movie' of Kim meeting
South Korea has released a Hollywood-style video of the meeting between its President Moon Jae-in and the North's Kim Jong-un in the demilitarised zone on the border between the two countries.
The slickly produced, minute-long film shows the two leaders meeting, warmly shaking hands, holding talks and embracing as they part - all to a stirring soundtrack.
26 May 2018
