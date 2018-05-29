Media player
North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'
Speaking to ordinary citizens inside North Korea is almost impossible, with visitors heavily policed and communication with the outside world blocked.
But two residents were willing to speak to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, despite the threat of death or imprisonment.
