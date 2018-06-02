The witch hunts of Papua New Guinea

Media player
Belief in sorcery is rife in Papua New Guinea.
Accusations of witchcraft in Papua New Guinea can lead to people being brutally attacked and sometimes murdered.
Witch doctors, known as Glass Marys make a living identifying so-called witches, while those they accuse become outcasts at best.
We meet a local policeman who is on a mission to track down perpetrators and bring them to justice.
02 Jun 2018
