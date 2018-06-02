Media player
Graffiti is illegal in Singapore and the penalties are harsh. But Farizwan Fajari, also known as Speak Cryptic, is a successful street artist.
He tells the BBC why he thinks there is a growing respect for the art form.
02 Jun 2018
