Celebrating street art
Street art where it's forbidden

Graffiti is illegal in Singapore and the penalties are harsh. But Farizwan Fajari, also known as Speak Cryptic, is a successful street artist.

He tells the BBC why he thinks there is a growing respect for the art form.

  • 02 Jun 2018
