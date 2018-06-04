Duterte worker kiss sparks outrage

Media player
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte condemned for kissing worker
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn criticism for kissing an overseas Filipina worker on the lips during a live event.
Mr Duterte was speaking to a crowd in South Korea when he called the woman on stage then convinced her to kiss him.
04 Jun 2018
