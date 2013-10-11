Video
BBC finds 'organised prostitution' in some China hotels
A BBC Newsnight investigation has uncovered evidence of organised prostitution inside a number of well known, western-branded hotels in China.
The investigation shows that sex is being bought and sold from third party-run businesses, operating from within some hotel premises.
The Ramada, Intercontinental and Kempinski hotels all deny any knowledge of the practice. Prostitution is illegal in China.
John Sudworth reports from Shanghai.
11 Oct 2013
- From the section China