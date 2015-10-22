An alternative tour of Beijing following Xi's comments on 'human rights'

Video

The trip that's been described as the start of a "new golden era" between Britain and China is drawing to a close.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will dine with the British Prime Minister at his country retreat and pay a visit to Manchester before heading home on Friday.

The two countries have signed an array of business deals worth billions of dollars.

But questions about the visit will not go away.

On Wednesday, in rare comments on the subject, Xi Jinping told the British press that China "attaches great importance to human rights".

From Beijing, our correspondent John Sudworth takes an alternative and rather revealing tour of the city.