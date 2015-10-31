Video
China building collapse in Henan province kills 17 workers
A two-storey building has collapsed in China's central Henan province killing 17 construction workers and injuring 23 others, state media has reported.
Renovation work was reportedly being carried out on the foundations of the building when the accident happened.
Chinese state TV has shown rescue workers searching in the debris, and pulling out the dead and injured in Beiwudu, in Wuyang county.
-
31 Oct 2015
- From the section China