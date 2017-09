Video

Images of a group of feral cattle in Hong Kong, apparently trying to rouse one of their own after it had been hit by a car, are making the rounds on social media.

A large black bull was struck on a road in the suburban district of Ma On Shan over the weekend.

Cat Mok, a 30 year-old laboratory assistant, was one of the first on the scene, passing by in a public bus and recording what she saw.