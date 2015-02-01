Hong Kong anniversary: Pro-democracy protesters arrested
China is marking the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from the British.
But, a day ahead of a visit from President Xi Jinping, pro-democracy activists occupied the golden "forever blooming golden bauhinia" - a symbol of Hong Kong and a monument to the reunification.
Several well-known democracy activists were arrested, including student leader Joshua Wong.
The protesters also called for the release of imprisoned Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
28 Jun 2017
China