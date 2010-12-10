Liu Xiaobo 'saved our lives' after Tiananmen Square protests

Video

A Tiananmen Square protester and writer remembers Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, who has died of cancer aged 61 in China, while serving an 11 year prison term for disrupting social order through his work. Questions remain about the fate of Mr Liu's wife, the poet Liu Xiu, who remains under house arrest.

Diane Wei Liang is a Chinese-born writer who knew him personally and recalls how his intervention after the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 saved their lives.