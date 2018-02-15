Are these the world's worst burglars?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A botched burglary in China... with unexpected results.
Shanghai Police have released this footage of two would-be thieves in China attempting to break into a shop-front in the early hours of Wednesday morning...with unexpected results.
-
15 Feb 2018
- From the section China
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-43079082/a-botched-burglary-in-china-with-unexpected-resultsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window