Xi Jinping: What if Xi is president for life?
China has scrapped presidential term limits, which would allow Xi Jinping to remain as president beyond his two terms.
The constitutional changes were passed by China's annual National People's Congress on Sunday.
The BBC Chinese Service Editor, Howard Zhang, explains what it means.
12 Mar 2018
