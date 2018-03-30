US envoy to China: 'We don't trust Kim'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US envoy to China says 'we don't trust' Kim Jong-un

The US ambassador to China Terry Branstad says that while he does not trust Kim Jong-un's commitment to denuclearise, he added that the US needed to see "what the possibilities are" with North Korea.

Interview by the BBC's Robin Brant.

  • 30 Mar 2018
Go to next video: North Korea 'will refrain from missile tests'