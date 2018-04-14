'I couldn't get blood at the hospital'
China blood shortage: 'I couldn't get any at the hospital'

China recently changed its blood donation laws to stamp out a black market in "blood trading". But the move has also cut a vital lifeline for needy patients, as parts of the country struggle with chronic blood shortages.

  • 14 Apr 2018
