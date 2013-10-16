Cyclone Phailin: India intensifies relief efforts

Video

Authorities in India's Orissa state are intensifying efforts to provide relief to some 12 million people affected by a cyclone and subsequent floods.

Cyclone Phailin, the strongest storm to hit India's eastern coast in 14 years, flattened homes, uprooted trees and blocked roads in Orissa and Andhra Pradesh states.

Subsequent flooding has left 100,000 people stranded in parts of Orissa.

Twenty-seven people were killed in the cyclone and floods - all but one of the deaths were in Orissa.

As these pictures show, there has so far been no sign that the waters are receding in eastern India.