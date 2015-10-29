Narendra Modi's push to strengthen India-Africa ties

Video

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has called for a new partnership of prosperity between India and Africa.

Mr Modi was speaking at the start of a gathering in Delhi of more than fifty African leaders to discuss boosting trade with India.

He also announced a $10bn line of credit for Africa. The summit is being seen as an attempt by India to improve its ties to Africa where its economic engagement is dwarfed by China.

Sanjoy Majumder reports from Delhi.