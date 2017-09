Video

The Paragliding World Cup has taken place in India for the first time.

The Bir Billing Valley in Himachal Pradesh, which has become a hub for the sport, hosted the 2015 event, with more than 100 of the top paragliding pilots competing.

One of the participants, Daniel Montejo, 34, from Colombia, explained the draw of the sport.

Produced by Simon Atkinson and Yogita Limaye.